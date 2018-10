Gamecocks move Friday baseball scrimmage at Founders Park

COLUMBIA – Due to rain in the forecast for Friday in Columbia, the Gamecock baseball team will now play its final scrimmage of the fall on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 27).

The Gamecocks will now hold their final fall scrimmage on Saturday at 1 p.m. with rain in the forecast for Friday night. All scrimmages are free and open to the public!! #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/q1VmwVm8ud — Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) October 25, 2018

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. All scrimmages are free and open to the public.