Tennessee announces offensive lineman out for USC game

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WOLO) — Tennessee announced Thursday afternoon that sophomore offensive lineman Trey Smith has developed blood clots and will be out indefinitely this season.

Smith missed all of spring camp with the same blood clots, but was cleared to play right before the season began.

Jeremy Pruitt announces Trey Smith will be out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/P8Q0AHxwOS — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 25, 2018

This means, the Vols will be down a starting offensive lineman for Saturday’s game against the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium

“The most important thing is for Trey to be able to get healthy,” said head coach Jeremy Pruitt in a statement Thursday. “He has been an outstanding student-athlete during my time here on and off the field. Our sole focus for Trey is on his recovery. We are thankful that our medical staff discovered this and is getting him the proper treatment.”

Smith was named an All-SEC offensive guard his freshman year before moving to tackle as a sophomore.