Ben Lippen’s second-half rally lifts Falcons past Cardinal Newman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Down 27-12 in the second quarter, the Ben Lippen Falcons scored 22 unanswered points and came away with a 34-27 win over Cardinal Newman Thursday night.

Rico Dorsey scored a touchdown with under 2:00 left to give the Falcons the lead and eventual win.