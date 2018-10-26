Former Newberry quarterback Shai Werts leads Georgia Southern over App State

STATESBORO – Former Newberry High quarterback Shai Werts rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, and Georgia Southern forced five Appalachian State turnovers to defeat the 25th-ranked Mountaineers 34-14 in Sun Belt football action Thursday night in Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

It was the seventh career 100-yard rushing game for Werts and the first time Georgia Southern has hosted a ranked FBS opponent in Paulson Stadium.

The Eagles travel to ULM for a Sun Belt meeting Saturday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN3.