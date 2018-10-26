Misconduct in office conviction in State House corruption probe

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A former Columbia representative, James Harrison, was found guilty of misconduct in office and perjury by a jury on Friday night, Oct. 26.

The trial began on Tuesday and the jury deliberated late into Friday night. The jury also found Harrison not guilty of conspiracy.

According to the Post and Courier, Harrison testified on Friday that he was never a high level employee of Richard Quinn and Associates, as the prosecution had said.

Harrison could face up to 21 years in prison at sentencing.

Four other lawmakers indicted in a probe into State House corruption have pleaded guilty.