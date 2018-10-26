Richland County deputies investigating shooting incident on Beatty Road

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Richland County Deputies are on scene of a shooting incident near Broad River Road Friday (10/26) night.

According to RCSD, deputies were dispatched around 8:00 p.m. to the shooting incident on the 800 block of Beatty Road.

Details are limited but check back for updates.

