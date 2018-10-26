Richland County deputies investigating shooting incident on Beatty Road
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Richland County Deputies are on scene of a shooting incident near Broad River Road Friday (10/26) night.
HAPPENING NOW: @RCSD investigating shooting on Beatty Road. Details are limited. #SCnews pic.twitter.com/mnsBfzWrdL
— Josh Berry (@_joshberry) October 27, 2018
According to RCSD, deputies were dispatched around 8:00 p.m. to the shooting incident on the 800 block of Beatty Road.
Details are limited but check back for updates.