Safely dispose of Rx’s on Saturday

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – National Take Drug Take Back day is an event created by the DEA to allow the safe disposal of perscription drugs.

From 10am-2pm on Saturday Oct. 27, multiple drop off locations will be available throughout the Midlands.

Some of the locations include:

City of Columbia Police Department

Cayce Department of Public Safety

CVS

West Columbia Police Department

BiLo

West Columbia City Hall

Walgreens

Medicine Mart

Fort Jackson Police Department

Fort Jackson Main Post Office

Forest Acres Police Department

Palmetto Health Richland

Springdale Police Dept.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Elgin Police Department

Elgin Town Hall

St. Matthews Police Department

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Piggly Wiggly

Sumter Police Deparment

Camden Police Department

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

To look up drop off location by zip code, visit takebackday.dea.gov