Safely dispose of Rx’s on Saturday
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – National Take Drug Take Back day is an event created by the DEA to allow the safe disposal of perscription drugs.
From 10am-2pm on Saturday Oct. 27, multiple drop off locations will be available throughout the Midlands.
Some of the locations include:
City of Columbia Police Department
Cayce Department of Public Safety
CVS
West Columbia Police Department
BiLo
West Columbia City Hall
Walgreens
Medicine Mart
Fort Jackson Police Department
Fort Jackson Main Post Office
Forest Acres Police Department
Palmetto Health Richland
Springdale Police Dept.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
Elgin Police Department
Elgin Town Hall
St. Matthews Police Department
Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Piggly Wiggly
Sumter Police Deparment
Camden Police Department
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office
To look up drop off location by zip code, visit takebackday.dea.gov