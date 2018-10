Saluda edges Batesburg-Leesville to punch ticket to playoffs

BATESBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Saluda kicker Francisco Yepez nailed a 32-yard field goal as the clock hit 00:00 to give the Tigers a 24-21 win over Batesburg-Leesville Thursday night on the road.

FRANCISCO YEPEZ DRILLS THE 31 YARDER. TIGERS WIN 24-21!#SHSTigerPride pic.twitter.com/E64MUpuCAE — Saluda Football (@SaludaFootball) October 26, 2018

With the win, Saluda punched its ticket to the playoffs in two weeks.