Sumter tops Irmo to claim region 4-5A title Oct 26, 2018 11:56 PM EDT Mike Gillespie, IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — Sumter wrapped up the region 4-5A title Thursday night, holding off the Irmo Yellowjackets, 27-9 in Irmo. Sumter now awaits the SCHSL 5A playoffs in two weeks.