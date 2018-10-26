Sumter tops Irmo to claim region 4-5A title

Mike Gillespie,

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — Sumter wrapped up the region 4-5A title Thursday night, holding off the Irmo Yellowjackets, 27-9 in Irmo.

Sumter now awaits the SCHSL 5A playoffs in two weeks.

