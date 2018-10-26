UPDATE: 1 person killed in shooting in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Richland County authorities confirm that one person has been found dead where deputies are investigating a shooting incident near Broad River Road Friday (10/26) night.

RCSD confirmed the victim was shot and died at the location.

According to RCSD, deputies were dispatched around 8:00 p.m. to the shooting incident on the 800 block of Beatty Road.

The scene is in a parking lot of an apartment complex along Beatty Road.