Clemson falls to Coastal in baseball scrimmage Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. – Despite late-inning home runs from Grayson Byrd and Logan Davidson, Coastal Carolina edged Clemson 9-8 in a 14-inning scrimmage at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Byrd and Davis Sharpe lined run-scoring singles in the first inning to give the Tigers an early lead, but Coastal Carolina responded with four runs in the second inning and a solo home run in the third inning. Byrd led the second-half comeback for the Tigers with another run-scoring single in the eighth inning and a three-run homer to tie the score 7-7 in the 13th inning.

The Chanticleers responded with two runs in the top of the 14th inning to take the lead, then Davidson crushed a solo long ball in the bottom of the 14th inning to narrow Coastal Carolina’s lead to one run. But the Chanticleers pulled out the one-run victory.

Clemson pitchers totaled 16 strikeouts and gave up just nine hits. Sam Weatherly, Carson Spiers, Nate Lamb, Mat Clark and Justin Wrobleski all had scoreless outings for the Tigers.

The Tigers, who conclude the fall practice season with three Orange & Purple scrimmages at Doug Kingsmore Stadium next weekend, open the 2019 season with a three-game home series against South Alabama from Feb. 15-17.