Coastal tops South Carolina State in basketball exhibition

CONWAY – Amdiou Bamba scored 16 points to lead Coastal Carolina to a 74-54 win over South Carolina State in a men’s basketball exhibition game.

The game was part of the college campuses community outreach as donations were taken up at the doors to donate to the Hurricane Florence relief fund.

Bamba led a group of four Chanticleers in reaching double-digit scoring. Ebrima Dibba and DeVante’ Jones, both first-year players, scored 15 points and Mr. reliable, Zac Cuthbertson grabbed a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Cuthbertson was the only returning player to be in the starting lineup as the other four players were in a CCU uniform for the first time. The Chants shot 43 percent (27-63) from the field and 75 percent (15-20) at the free throw line.

The Chants struggled on its three point attempts on hitting five of 22 for 23 percent.

CCU had 11 assists with Jones leading the way with a game-high seven. CCU had five steals and eight blocked shots. The Chants did a good job taking care of the basketball only committing eight turnovers.

The Chants won the rebounding battle grabbing 43 boards to 34 for SCSU. 12 of CCU’s rebounds were on the offensive end and led to 16 second chance points.

The visiting Bulldogs were led by Damni Applewhite who finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Rayshawn Neal finished with 11 points and Ian Kinard added 10.

SCSU shot 32 percent (17-54) from the field and 58 percent (15-26) at the free throw line. SCSU shot 46 percent from beyond the three point line hitting five-of-11.

CCU led 40-31 at halftime behind Cuthbertson’s 10 first-half points. The Chants shot 42 percent (13-31) in the opening 20 minutes while holding the visitors to 37 percent (11-30).

The fans can get one more chance to see both the men’s and women’s teams Thursday, Nov. 1 when Hoopla will be held at the HTC Center. The gates will open at 8:30 p.m. with the festivities to begin at 9 p.m.

The regular season for CCU will begin Tuesday Nov. 6 when the Chants will host Ferrum at 7:30 p.m. The game is part of a double-header with the women who will begin the evening hosting Western Carolina at 5 p.m.