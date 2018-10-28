Benedict falls to Albany State, 21-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Albany State Golden Rams rushed for 200 yards, the most against the Benedict Tigers this season, and the Tigers dropped a 21-0 decision to the Golden Rams on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

With the loss, Benedict falls to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the SIAC. Albany State improves to 6-3 overall and 5-0 in the SIAC. With Fort Valley State beating Morehouse 27-22 on Saturday, Albany State clinched the SIAC Eastern Division title with the win.

It was Benedict’s first shutout since losing 45-0 to Division I Gardner-Webb two years ago. The Tigers have not been shut out against a Division II opponent since losing 24-0 to Central State on Sept. 19, 2015, during coach Mike White ‘s first season.

“We just came out flat,” White said. “I don’t think on either side of the ball we came out with intensity. Our strength all season long has been our defensive line, and they popped some runs on us early. As head coach, that’s my bad. We just came out flat.”

The Tigers entered the contest ranked second in the nation in rushing defense, allowing an average of 67.3 yards per game on the ground. Prior to Saturday, the most yards the Tigers had given up rushing was 104 against Central State. Albany State quarterback Kelias Williams had 87 yards on 15 carries to lead the Golden Rams, including a 52-yard burst in the second quarter that set up Albany State’s third touchdown of the game. Both numbers were individual season-highs by a Benedict opponent. McKinley Habersham added 68 yards on just eight carries.

Williams also completed 8-of-13 passes for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

With Dominique Harris out with an injury, Phillip Brown stepped in to run the Benedict offense, completing 8-of-16 passes for 65 yards and threw two interceptions. Brown also led the team in rushing with 41 yards on 17 carries.

The Tigers finished with a season-low 169 yards of total offense and turned the ball over four times, losing a pair of fumbles to go along with the two interceptions.

The Golden Rams struck quickly on their first offensive series, getting a 26-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Eric Crawford with 12:46 on the clock in the first quarter. Benedict was forced to punt on its first series, and a bad snap to the punter resulted in a 35-yard loss. The Golden Rams took over at the Benedict 13-yard line and needed just one play to score on a 13-yard run by Williams and take a 14-0 lead with 7:20 remaining in the first quarter.

The Tigers had a drive in the second quarter, but Rigoberto Tinoco missed a 35-yard field goal.

The Benedict defense held Albany State out of the end zone in the second half, but the Benedict offense never crossed to ASU’s side of the field in the second half.

“I’m shocked they shut us down like that,” White said. “I just don’t think we played with fire. I thought with senior day, the last time they would be playing in this stadium, we would come out and play a lot better.”

Shaquille Husser led the Benedict defense with 10 tackles, 5 ½ tackles for loss and two sacks. Robert Cummings had eight tackles and Elroy Maloyd had seven tackles including a pair of sacks.