Comet to extend Bus Service November 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – COMET bus service officials say they will extend riding services starting November 5th.

Officials say one of the changes will be Route 28 which will extend out to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

This route will service the airport every two hours Monday through Saturday.

Officials say this is the first time that a bus has gone to the Airport since 2005.

COMET has also partnered with Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens.

Route 84 will serve Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens on request, every 60 minutes during Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens hours.

For more information, please go to catchthecomet.org.