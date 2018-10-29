Kid friendly Halloween hot spots

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Halloween is only days away and now that you have your costumes ready to go, you may be looking for some kid friendly places to take your children to enjoy the fright of the night safely. Look no more. Here is a list of just a few of the places you can take your children October 31st.

Halloween Hoopla at EdVenture

Enjoy a night of thrills and family fun during their Halloween spectacular from 4PM-8PM.Attendees can enjoy trick or treating in the spooky village, learning a little pumpkin science and show off their costumes. The event is free for children 12 years old and younger, and $5 dollars for anyone ages 13 and up. Advance registration is required since organizers say their are limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Parents are invited to wear their costumes as well, but they can not cover the face and they must be family friendly.

Spooktacular Halloween Carnival

The City of Columbia is calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins to enjoy a night of trick or treating at Dutch Square Mall. City officials say this year’s event will have an Escapology “hot seat”, inflatables, karaoke, trivia, exhibits, and carnival games. The event is for children 6 and up and children must be accompanied by an adult. The spooky fun begins at 5 and will run until 9pm Halloween night.

Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll

This annual event can let children of all ages get in on the fun that’s not too spooky. The Richland Library Main on Assembly Street will host the event from 3pm to 5pm Halloween evening. Organizers say they’ll have plenty of Halloween themed activities for the children to enjoy. After that, officials say children (and their parents) will be able to take a stroll through the Downtown area in their costumes to get as much candy as they can get their hands on. Columbia Police and City Center Partnership yellow shirts will be at various intersections assisting those participating get back and forth across the street safely.

SPOOKtacular Halloween

This event is also hosted by the Richland Library (Wheatley Branch)

The fun runs for one hour starting at 4PM until 5PM.

You can dress up and enjoy story time, arts and craft and you can’t forget about the treats out on the patio.

Halloween Festival

From 4PM – 7 PM on Halloween night you can take the kids to the Richland Library Sandhills branch to show off their costumes and enjoy storytime. After that, organizers say they’ll have games, activities and trick or treating throughout the library and within the R2i2 Conference Center

Book Character & Halloween Costume Celebration

The Richland Library Eastover Branch has some Halloween fun for the little ones as well. From 6PM to &Pm Halloween night parents can bring their children to the library where they can come dressed as their favorite book character.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Trunk or Treat

The Sheriff’s Department is hoping you and your little ones will scare up some fun during their annual Trunk or Treat. During the event their will be a costume contest, you can check out the K-9 officers, meet LIVE PD Deputies. Have your kid ID printed and more. The event is free and open to the public from 6p to 8pm at 2500 Decker Boulevard.

Halloween in Elmwood Park

Last year nearly two thousand trick or treaters came out to Elmwood park to scare up some fun. This year the theme is the Little Mermaid. the following streets will be closed from 5pto9pm on October 31st so children and their parents can roam safely without having to worry about traffic.

Park St from Bryan to Confederate

Clark St from Bryan to Price

Price from Clark to Park

Lincoln from Abbeville to Confederate

Gadsden from Abbeville to Confederate

Aiken from Park to Gadsden

Chester from Park to Gadsden

Trick or Treat with the Greeks

The entire University of South Carolina Greek community opens their living space up to the Columbia residents for some trick or treating fun. The annual event is one way organizers say they feel like part of the community and can showcase the good they do. The Event takes place Tuesday October 30th at 7pm