Vote 2018 : Lt. Governor Debate Set in Columbia

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



More

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our Vote 2018 coverage, South Carolina’s candidates for Lieutenant Governor are going head to head in a debate Monday night.Republican business owner Pamela Evette and Democratic State Representative Mandy Powers Norrell will appear in a live debate Monday at the SC ETV studios in Columbia. It will take place at 7 p-m.The candidates for Governor, Republican Henry McMaster and Democrat James Smith met in two debates in October.ABC Columbia News will bring you coverage on air and online tonight of the Lt. Governor debate.Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 for Election day.