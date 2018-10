Congressional debate held just ahead of General election

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Candidates running for the second Congressional District of South Carolina held a debate Tuesday morning.

Republican Incumbent Joe Wilson took the stage with his challenger, Democrat Sean Carrigan at River Bluff High School. American Party Candidate Sonny Narang did not participate.

The General election is one week from today, November 6th from 7 in the morning until 7 in the evening.