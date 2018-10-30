Halloween pet adoption special to run from Monday to Wednesday

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend this Halloween?

 The Columbia and Lexington Animal Services will host a Halloween Adoption Special.

 The adoption fees will be reduced to $31, say city officials.

All adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming

WHAT: Halloween Adoption Special

WHERE: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC and Lexington Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC

WHEN: Monday, October 29 – Wednesday, October 31, 2018

  For more information about the adoption specials please call Columbia Animal Services (803) 776-7387 or Lexington Animal Services (803) 785-8149.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News, Richland
Share

Related

Pres. Trump says he plans to end birthright citize...
Women wanted for shoplifting Walmart on Sunset Bou...
USC Love Story winners tie the knot at Spirit Comm...
Myrtle Beach Concert to raise money for Hurricane ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android