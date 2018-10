Muschamp announces Gamecock defensive lineman transferring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock defensive lineman Jesus Gibbs will transfer according to Will Muschamp.

Gibbs, a member of the 2018 recruiting class, hasn’t played in a game this season and has battled a knee injury since arriving on campus.

The three-star recruit picked USC over NC State, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Boston College and Virginia.