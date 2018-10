North Carolina mother charged in death of one year old son

Union County, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina mother is facing charges in the drowning death of her one-year-old son.

Authorities in Union County say 20-year-old Dazia Lee drove around a barricaded road during flooding from hurricane Florence. Her son Kaiden was swept away in the floodwaters.

Lee is facing several charges including involuntary manslaughter. Lee is expected to appear in court November 20th.