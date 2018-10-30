Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying armed home invasion suspects

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies in Orangeburg have released close-up images of three men they say are suspected in a fatal home invasion.

According to investigators, just after midnight Saturday, Oct. 27, the men seen in the video stills kicked in the door of a home on Geneva Court prior to shooting a man.

If you recognize any of these suspects call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC