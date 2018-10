Reminder tips from the Red Cross ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Red Cross is offering some advice for trick-or-treaters:

Plan the trick-or-treat route so you know where your children are going.

Use only flame-resistant costumes.

Make sure trick-or-treaters can see and be seen.

Give them a flashlight to light their way or add reflective tape to costumes.

Never go inside a home to accept treats.

If possible stay on sidewalks.