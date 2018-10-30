Will Muschamp updates timeline on 12th game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp reiterated Tuesday that the Gamecocks do plan to still play a 12th game on December 1 to make up for the cancelled game against Marshall back on September 15.

Though USC still doesn’t know who they’ll play, Muschamp assured Gamecock fans, USC athletics director Ray Tanner is working as hard as he can to make the game possible.

“I know coach is working harder than you would imagine trying to get it done,” said Muschamp Tuesday. “But we’re going to play a game on December first, but who that will be, I don’t know.”

Muschamp added he believes USC will have something done within the next two weeks.

The Gamecocks face Ole Miss on the road Saturday at noon.