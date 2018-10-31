Florence shooting suspect Fred Hopkins believes his constitutional rights were breached

Frederick Hopkins appeared before a judge but instead of having his preliminary hearing, he declared his constitutional rights were breached.

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WOLO)– After lots of back and forth with the judge, he ended up waiving his right to have the preliminary hearing.

Hopkins slowly limped into the courtroom and had quite a bit to say, but none of it concerned what he was in court for. Hopkins declared his constitutional rights were breached when he sent a letter asking for a preliminary hearing and the request was not completed in 10 days. Which breached his amendment rights.

“And therefore I object to the conduct of this hearing as it is an unconstitutional breach of my rights. And I refuse to participate any further in this hearing,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins was excused, but after a short recess was brought back into the courtroom. The judge explained his letter was documented on October 10, but was received on the 24th– therefore this hearing was within the 10 days.

“We’re prepared to go forward. We brought him from Richland County to Florence county at great expense. And we just don’t want this to be a circus and we’re prepared to go forward,” Ed Clements said, the 12th circuit solicitor said.

The courtroom was packed with victims and their family members, including fallen deputy investigator Farrah Turner’s mother and shooting victim Arie Davis. We spoke with Davis’ Godmother after the hearing, and she says Davis is healing very well.

“Arie is being very positive, even more than some family members. She’s really uplifted and she feels so good about the support and prayers and everything that’s come forward for her…She knows Farrah would want her to go forward and she would want her to do well,” Cheryl Graham said, Davis’ Godmother.

Many in the courtroom showed their pain and frustration that Hopkins was wasting their time. Perhaps no one was more disappointed the hearing didn’t proceed than solicitor Ed Clements.

“You know, we were ready to go. So it was like when I was a little boy and I’d put my baseball uniform and out in the yard throwing the ball all day long ready to play the game… and then it rains. And you just go, ugh…” Ed Clements, 12th circuit solicitor,” Clements said.