Holly Hill’s Brett Gardner agrees to one-year deal with Yankees

NEW YORK, NY (WOLO) — The Yankees declined an option on Holly Hill’s Brett Gardner Wednesday, but Gardner will remain with the Yankees, according to multiple outlets.

The team confirmed Gardner’s signing today.

The New York Yankees have come to terms with OF Brett Gardner on a one-year contract for 2019. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 31, 2018

Gardner struggled in 2018, batting just .236 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI.