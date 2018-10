Kids at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital still got to trick-or-treat

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Some trick-or-treaters got their candy a little early on Halloween morning.

Palmetto Health Richland Children’s Hospital held their annual Halloween Carnival Wednesday (10/31) morning.

Hospitalized children and their families had the opportunity to celebrate by playing carnival games and trick-or-treating in the hospital atrium.

The Children’s Hospital handles more than 150,000 visits per year.