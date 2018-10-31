Maryland changes course, fires coach DJ Durkin in wake of probe

The University System of Maryland’s board of regents has fired DJ Durkin as coach of the Terrapins, a spokesman told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

A source told ESPN that Durkin has informed the team.

The decision to fire Durkin come on the heels of his returning to work Tuesday after the board of regents recommended his reinstatement after reviewing an investigative report into the culture of Durkin’s program. The third-year coach had been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 11.

The University of Maryland’s student government association had organized a rally for Thursday to protest the reinstatement of Durkin and to demand justice for Jordan McNair, the Maryland offensive linemen who died June 13 from heatstroke he suffered after a May 29 team workout.

Sources told ESPN that university president Wallace Loh, who announced Tuesday that he will retire in June, only brought back Durkin after the board of regents threatened to fire the president if he didn’t reinstate the coach.