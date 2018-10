Third suspect in Columbia murder arrested in New York

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators said around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Dashawn Muldow turned himself in to authorities in Albany, N.Y.

Police say on Oct. 5 , Muldow and two other suspects, who were arrested Tuesday, shot Cherelle Evans during a robbery attempt at Waverly Place Apartments on Waverly Street.

Evans later died from her injuries.