Braves acquire C Raffy Lopez

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves last night acquired C Raffy Lopez from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash considerations. The club’s 40-man roster now stands at 36.

Lopez, 31, appeared in 37 games with the Padres last season, hitting .176 (18-for-102) with three home runs, while also spending time with Triple-A El Paso. Over parts of four major league seasons with Chicago (NL), Cincinnati, Toronto and the Padres, the 5-foot-9, 200-pound native of Philadelphia, Pa., has appeared in 76 games and hit .184 (32-for-174).