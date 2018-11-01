College of Charleston handles Benedict, 95-43

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Three players scored in double figures as College of Charleston rolled to a 95-43 exhibition win over NCAA Division II Benedict College on Thursday night at TD Arena.

Grant Riller scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Jarrell Brantley recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Zep Jasper added 14 points in his unofficial collegiate debut.

“Overall, I thought we got some jitters out of us early,” CofC Head Coach Earl Grant said. “We turned the ball over some, but there was a lot of great effort tonight. We held them (Benedict College) to 18 percent from the field and 15 points in the second half. Once we cleaned up everything and were more disciplined on defense – playing without fouling and contesting every shot – I thought we were really good on that side of the ball.”

The Cougars held the Tigers to 18.1 percent shooting from the field and 20.0 percent from long range. In the second half, Benedict hit a six-minute scoring drought until a three-pointer by DeShawn Graham with 5:01 remaining in regulation.

CofC countered its 15 turnovers in the ballgame by shooting 50 percent from the floor (31-of-62) and outrebounding the Tigers, 62-36. Isaih Moore added eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds off the bench.

With the win, Charleston improves to 3-0 in the all-time series with Benedict College. It was the first meeting between both Palmetto State schools since the 1988-89 season.

Video courtesy: WCIV