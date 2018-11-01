SC State to host “Bulldog Madness” Thursday night

ORANGEBURG, SC — The South Carolina State men’s and women’s basketball teams will host “Bulldog Madness” Thursday (Nov. 1st) in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The event is from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. an is open and free to the public.

Come out and join the fun as you get a chance to meet both the men’s and women’s basketball coaches and players up close and personal. Join in on the competitions with a chance to win prizes through the night.

This will be an epic event that you don’t want to miss. A special guest appearance will be in attendance.

Head men’s basketball Coach Murray Garvin and first-year women’s Coach Audra Smith will be on hand to talk about the upcoming season and provide entertainment for the fulfilled event.