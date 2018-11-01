Special Report: Meet the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw Air Force Base

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team travels the world, working to inspire a love of aviation in the next generation.

Major John “Rain” Waters is the Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot. He’s been flying in the military for 11 years and is wrapping up his second season as a demo pilot at Shaw Air Force Base.

Major Waters may be the one in the cockpit, but he’ll be the first to tell you that he couldn’t do it alone.

He introduced us to several of his teammates, including Master Sergeant Chris Schneider- the Viper Demonstration Superintendent, who also serves as one of the narrators for the team.

Tech Sergeant Stephen Mullins is an avionics specialist with the team. He explained the importance of telling young people about the opportunities available to them in the Air Force.

“That’s the main reason we do it really, is to inspire youth to get into Aeronautics and aviation in general,” he said.

Major Waters calls it the best job in the world.

“Putting my love of aviation with the love of my country together, to go out there and serve, I think it worked out perfect and I can’t complain about where I’ve ended up and what I’ve been able to do,” said Waters.