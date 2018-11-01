Sumter police search for person of interest for fatal South Salem shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)- Sumter police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a drive by shooting on South Salem Street.

Authorities say Kalvin Epps, 21, may have information regarding this shooting incident and another shooting that happened on Silver Street.

Marcus Brown, 54, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car parked outside of a family member’s home.

The shots were fired from a small grey four door car officials say.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and believe that Brown was not the intended target.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.