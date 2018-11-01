Woman charged with burning her 8 year old sister
Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested a 23 year old woman accused of injuring her younger sister. According to authorities, they took 23 year old Talisha Fason into custody and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says in late September Fason, who has been identified as the primary caregiver for the child is accused of holding her little sisters hand under scolding hot water. Officials say the temperature of the water was so hot it left the 8 year old with second and third degree burns to the top of her hands. Officials say Fason forced her sisters’ hands under the water to punish her for misbehaving.
Authorities say Fason did not seek medical attention for her sister and according to officials kept her out of school for 10 days so no one else could see the injuries. Authorities say they were alerted to the alleged incident after the 8 uear old returned to school and the school told a school resource office and the Department of Social Services.
Fason is currently being held at the discovered the injuries upon her return. Fason was arrested and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.