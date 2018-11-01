Woman charged with burning her 8 year old sister

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested a 23 year old woman accused of injuring her younger sister. According to authorities, they took 23 year old Talisha Fason into custody and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says in late September Fason, who has been identified as the primary caregiver for the child is accused of holding her little sisters hand under scolding hot water. Officials say the temperature of the water was so hot it left the 8 year old with second and third degree burns to the top of her hands. Officials say Fason forced her sisters’ hands under the water to punish her for misbehaving.