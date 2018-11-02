Daylight saving time ends Sunday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A quick reminder this evening daylight saving time ends this Sunday November 4th.

That means everyone will set their clocks back one hour. Not only is this good news for those of us looking to get a little more time to sleep in, but the American Red Cross also says it’s the perfect time to test the batteries in your smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms need to be replaced every ten years to make sure they’ll work if a fire ever breaks out in your home.

Representatives with the Red Cross say working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a house fire in half.