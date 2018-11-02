Jury convicts Simpsonville man for possessing meth with intent to distribute

Simpsonville, S.C. (WOLO) – A jury convicted a Simpsonville man for the possession of more than 500 grams of meth.

Twenty-nine-year-old Larry Ladson was found guilty by a jury for possessing meth with the intent to distribute.

According to reports, law enforcement responded to a call involving a domestic incident with a firearm.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found over one thousand grams of meth sepearted into plastic bags. According to the court, Ladson faces life in prison given his criminal record.