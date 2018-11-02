Two arrested for spotlighting a deer

Horry County, S.C. (WOLO) – Two men were arrested in Horry County for spotlighting wildlife late Tuesday night.

Department of Natural Resources officers arrested 34-year-old Jeremy Elliot and 44-year Michael Wallace for driving into a field to shine deer. Eight grams of cocaine were also found in the car and turned in to the Horry County Police Department.

Shining is using a high powered spotlight to temporarily blind animals, making it easier for hunters to hit their target. Officers say neither men could provide permission to be on the property.