WATCH: Bryan Edwards makes ridiculous one-handed grab versus Ole Miss

OXFORD, MSĀ (WOLO) — Gamecock wide receiver Bryan Edwards made one of his best plays of the season in the second quarter against Ole Miss.

This is just silly. pic.twitter.com/KgENQp4JSb — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 3, 2018

Edwards made a one-handed grab that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown to put the Gamecocks up 24-13.