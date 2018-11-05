150K Powerball ticket sold in West Columbia

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Another lucky lottery winner right here in South Carolina and there’s no doubt the holiday season just got a bit more exciting for someone in the Midlands over the weekend.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery a Powerball ticket worth 150 thousand dollars was sold for Saturday night’s drawing at A1 Express on Airport Boulevard in West Columbia.

Double check your tickets you could be holding on to a winner worth a big payday. Here are the winning numbers:

15-21-24-32-65- with a Powerball of 11. Good Luck!