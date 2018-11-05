6 people arrested in connection to a deadly home invasion in Orangeburg

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Six people have been arrested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection to an Oct. 27 home invasion that resulted in the death of one person.

Thirty-three year old Steven Bradley, 22-year-old Brandon Culbreath and 18-year-old Daryl Sutton were arrested following a joint investigation by OCSO and the US Marshals. Each man is charged with murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

All three of the men were arrested in different locations throughout the state, Sutton in Gaston, Culbreath in a North Charleston motel and Bradley in Columbia. Bond was not granted at a hearing on Monday, Nov. 5 and was deferred to a later date.

In addition, three women were charged with accessory before and after the incident. Investigators say 27-year-old Breanna Fludd, 43-year-old Tameka Lopez and 29-year-old Whitney Robinson knew about the robbery plan and the shooting after. Bond was set at 50 thousand dollars for the women by a magistrate on Friday.