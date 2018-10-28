Deputies searching for 3 gunman who fatally shot a man during a home invasion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are looking for three gunman who fatally shot a man during a home invasion Saturday morning.

The incident happened at a home on Geneva Road. Officials say a resident called 911 after midnight saying his roommate had been shot.

Investigators found the 34-year-old male victim on his bedroom floor with no vital signs. The roommate said told deputies that he was awakened by a loud noise at the door followed by what sounded like two gunshots.

Deputies say the three intruders then kicked in the roommate’s door and pointed a gun at him before fleeing the residence. The roommate was not harmed.

“We have security video that shows these individuals outside of this residence,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any idea as to a possible identity of these three, please call us our Crimestoppers.”

Security camera footage shows the intruders attempting to break into the home.

“These individuals are to be considered armed and dangerous,” Ravenell said. “Just call us. Do not confront them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.