Gamecocks-Mocs set for night start

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina’s kickoff against Chatanooga set for November 17 will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The contest, which will air on the SEC Network Alternate channel, will be the second night game USC plays at home this season, following their 27-24 win over Tennessee October 27.

Here is the SEC television schedule for November 17:

*Arkansas at Miss. State Noon ET ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA

*Citadel at Alabama Noon ET ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA

*Idaho at Florida Noon ET ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA

*Middle Tenn. at Kentucky Noon ET ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA

Missouri at Tennessee 3:30 ET CBS

UMass at Georgia 4:00 ET SECN

Liberty at Auburn 4:00 ET SECNA

*UAB at Texas A&M 7:00 ET ESPN or ESPN2

Rice at LSU 7:30 ET ESPNU

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET SECN

Chattanooga at South Carolina 7:30 ET SECNA

*Network designations to be made after games of Nov. 10