Gamecocks-Mocs set for night start

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina’s kickoff against Chatanooga set for November 17 will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The contest, which will air on the SEC Network Alternate channel, will be the second night game USC plays at home this season, following their 27-24 win over Tennessee October 27.

Here is the SEC television schedule for November 17:

*Arkansas at Miss. State Noon ET        ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA
*Citadel at Alabama Noon ET             ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA
*Idaho at Florida Noon ET       ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA
*Middle Tenn. at Kentucky Noon ET       ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA
Missouri at Tennessee 3:30 ET   CBS
UMass at Georgia 4:00 ET                SECN
Liberty at Auburn 4:00 ET               SECNA
*UAB at Texas A&M 7:00 ET               ESPN or ESPN2
Rice at LSU 7:30 ET             ESPNU
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET  SECN
Chattanooga at South Carolina 7:30 ET   SECNA

*Network designations to be made after games of Nov. 10

