Samuel secures weekly honor by SEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After scoring his first kick return touchdown of the season Saturday, Deebo Samuel was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week by the Southeastern Conference Monday.

Samuel, a six-foot, 210-pounder from Inman, S.C., took the opening kick 90 yards to paydirt to set the tone in a wild 48-44 Carolina win at Ole Miss on Saturday. It was his school record fourth-career kickoff return for a touchdown, tying for the most in SEC history. Later in the fourth quarter after the Rebels had opened up a 10-point advantage, Samuel returned a kick 38 yards inside Ole Miss territory, setting up another Carolina touchdown. For the day, Samuel returned five kicks for 178 yards, a 35.6-yard average.

It’s the third time that Samuel has been recognized as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week in his career. He also earned the distinction last season after the NC State and Missouri contests.

Here is the list of those SEC players with four career kickoff returns for touchdowns:

Willie Gault, Tennessee (1979-82)

Felix Jones, Arkansas (2005-07)

Brandon Boykin, Georgia (2008-11)

Andre DuBose, Florida (2009-14)

Marcus Murphy, Missouri (2010-14)

Evan Berry, Tennessee (2014-17)

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina (2014-18)

Samuel and the Gamecocks will travel to Gainesville this week to take on the Florida Gators in a noon contest on ESPN.