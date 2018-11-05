COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- Private Chef Jessica Pebbles joined Tyler Ryan for some super tasty treats just in time for cooler days inside the kitchen with the family. Also, Chef Pebbles offers this tip:

Sweet Potato French Toast

Ingredients

 1/2 cup sweet potato puree

 4 thick slices bread

 3/4 cup evaporated milk

 3 eggs

 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

 1 teaspoon cinnamon

 1 Tablespoon vanilla

 1 Tablespoon sugar

 4 Tablespoons butter

 non-stick spray

Instructions

 In food processor mix everything minus the butter.

 Spray skillet with non stick oil.

 Melt 1 teaspoon of butter for each french toast.

 Dip bread slices into the egg mixture, dredging them well on both sides, and

place on hot, greased griddle or skillet.

 Cook for a few minutes, until the bottom of the breads starts to get golden brown.

Flip and cook on the other side the same.

 Remove to a plate. Serve warm, with syrup and a sprinkle of powdered sugar

Sweet Potato Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

 4 cups milk

 1/2 cup sweet potato puree

 Pinch of cinnamon

 2 teaspoon of sugar

 2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

 8 oz of white chocolate chips Optional

 Whipped cream

 Melted white chocolate/chocolate sauce

 Crushed pecans

Instructions

1. In a medium saucepan combine milk, vanilla, sugar, white chocolate, sweet potato

puree, and cinnamon

2. Heat over low heat, stirring constantly until white chocolate is melted and sugar is

dissolved. Remove from heat.

3. To prepare mugs line rims with white chocolate and pecans.

4. Pour warm hot chocolate into mugs and top with whipped cream, sprinkles, mini

marshmallows and a little extra white chocolate, if desired.