Former Gamecock lands in Detroit with the Lions

DETROIT (WOLO) — A former Gamecock was signed by the Detroit Lions Tuesday.

Bruce Ellington, who was cut by the Houston Texans last week, signed a contract with Detroit, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

Ellington worked out with the Lions Monday.

The former Gamecock has had a rough season after suffering a hamstring injury in week 3 that forced him to be placed on injured reserve.

Ellington though has a good chance to be the Lions No. 3 receiver.