Former Gamecock lands in Detroit with the Lions
DETROIT (WOLO) — A former Gamecock was signed by the Detroit Lions Tuesday.
Bruce Ellington, who was cut by the Houston Texans last week, signed a contract with Detroit, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.
Ellington worked out with the Lions Monday.
The former Gamecock has had a rough season after suffering a hamstring injury in week 3 that forced him to be placed on injured reserve.
Ellington though has a good chance to be the Lions No. 3 receiver.