Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster casts his vote Nov 6, 2018 12:05 PM EST Kimberlei Davis, Who will be SC’s next governor? Henry McMaster and James Smith are the two candidates for South Carolina Governor in the 2018 midterm elections on November 6. Categories: Local News, News, Politics, State Tags: SCVotes, Vote ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated LIVE: 92-year-old immigrant wants her voice heard What you need to take to the polls Tracking election results War vet James Smith looks to be SC’s next Go...