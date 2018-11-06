Injury list grows for Carolina’s game at Florida Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp updated USC’s injury list during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference at Williams-Brice Stadium, and one member of the Gamecocks defense is questionable for Saturday’s game at Florida.

Senior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams missed Tuesday’s practice with an ankle injury and may not play play against the Gators.

Allen-Williams ranks fifth on the team in tackles and is by far Carolina’s most experienced player on the Gamecock defense.

“That’s definitely a big loss,” cornerback Rashad Fenton said. “We are definitely going to miss Bryson. He brings a ton of energy. Like coach said, next man up. I am sure the next man is going to bring just as much intensity.”

USC was hit at running back too.

Muschamp said Rico Dowdle didn’t practice Tuesday due to an ankle injury, and Ty’Son Williams practice but had to wear a cast on his hand.

Defensive lineman Aaron Sterling missed Tuesday’s practice as well and may miss Saturday’s game with a knee injury.

Carolina’s secondary may be the thinest spot on the roster right now. Muschamp announced Sunday that both safeties Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston suffered season-ending shoulder injuries at Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks and Gators face off Saturday at noon in the Swamp.