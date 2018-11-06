South Carolina polls are officially closed; here’s where to go for results

Governor and Lieutenant Governor * Incumbent 0.4% precincts reporting

SC Attorney General Candidates * Incumbent 0% precincts reporting

SC Secretary of State Candidates * Incumbent 0.4% precincts reporting

Amendment 1 Governor appointed Superintendent of Education, currently an elected office No 62.8% 4,355

Yes 37.2% 2,581 0.2% precincts reporting

SC Agriculture Commissioner Candidates * Incumbent

SC Comptroller General Candidates * Incumbent

SC Senate District 20

SC Superintendent of Education Candidates * Incumbent

SC Treasurer Candidates * Incumbent 0.4% precincts reporting

Solicitor Circuit 5 0% precincts reporting

U.S. House of Representatives, District 5 1.1% precincts reporting

Stay with ABC Columbia News at we work with ABC News nationally for complete coverage of Your Vote Your Voice. Also, ABC Columbia has our news team throughout the Midlands waiting for election results to come in. We’ll keep you up to date on the very latest results as they come in on air and online.

Click here for live election results.