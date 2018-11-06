South Carolina polls are officially closed; here’s where to go for results
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
-
James Smith / Mandy Powers Norrell D
55.8%
6,130
-
Henry McMaster / Pamela Evette * R
44.2%
4,861
* Incumbent
0.4% precincts reporting
Last updated:
SC Attorney General Candidates
-
Alan Wilson * R
53.6%
5,043
-
Constance Anastopoulo D
46.4%
4,374
* Incumbent
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:
SC Secretary of State Candidates
-
Melvin T Whittenburg D
56.4%
5,215
-
Mark Hammond * R
43.6%
4,035
* Incumbent
0.4% precincts reporting
Last updated:
Amendment 1
Governor appointed Superintendent of Education, currently an elected office
-
No
62.8%
4,355
-
Yes
37.2%
2,581
0.2% precincts reporting
Last updated:
SC Agriculture Commissioner Candidates
-
David Edmond G
0%
0
-
Chris Nelums O
0%
0
-
Hugh Weathers * R
0%
0
* Incumbent
Last updated:
SC Comptroller General Candidates
-
Richard Eckstrom * R
0%
0
* Incumbent
Last updated:
SC Senate District 20
-
Dick Harpootlian D
0%
0
-
Benjamin Dunn R
0%
0
Last updated:
SC Superintendent of Education Candidates
-
Molly Mitchell Spearman * R
0%
0
* Incumbent
Last updated:
SC Treasurer Candidates
-
Curtis Loftis * R
55.6%
5,270
-
Rosalyn L Glenn D
43.1%
4,082
-
Sarah Work O
1.3%
124
* Incumbent
0.4% precincts reporting
Last updated:
Solicitor Circuit 5
-
Byron Gipson D
0%
0
-
John Meadors I
0%
0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:
U.S. House of Representatives, District 5
-
Ralph Norman R
50.9%
628
-
Archie Parnell D
48.0%
592
-
Michael Chandler O
1.1%
14
1.1% precincts reporting
Last updated:
Stay with ABC Columbia News at we work with ABC News nationally for complete coverage of Your Vote Your Voice. Also, ABC Columbia has our news team throughout the Midlands waiting for election results to come in. We’ll keep you up to date on the very latest results as they come in on air and online.
