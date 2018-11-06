Suspected drug trafficker arrested with 25 pounds of pot at Columbia Airport

Josh Berry,

Jackson Quincy Reed

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A suspected drug trafficker was arrested Monday (11/5) at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport after a traffic stop.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest Tuesday, saying that more than 25 pounds of marijuana was found in the car.

Jackson Quincy Reed, 43, of California faces a trafficking marijuana charge, according to LCSD.

The Sheriff says Reed drove into a light pole on airport property and was stopped by deputies shortly after as he drove away from the airport on John N. Hardee Expressway.

He also faces a driving recklessly charge.

Deputies searched the vehicle and say they found 28 bags of marijuana that each weighed about a pound.

At the time of the news release, Reed was still in jail. A judge set bond for Reed Tuesday at $100,000 with required GPS monitoring.

