Vote 2018 RESULTS: Henry McMaster projected winner of SC Governor Race

COLUMBIA, SC (AP, WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster has been projected by the Associated Press as the winner of South Carolina’s race for Governor.

This will be his first full term in office.

The Republican nominee has held the position for two years after former Governor Nikki Haley left to work for President Trump.

South Carolina has not elected a Democrat as governor since Jim Hodges in 1998.

McMaster’s challenger, Democratic state Rep. James Smith has been in the South Carolina House for 20 years.

According to SCvotes.org, with 590,635 ballots counted and 902 precincts reporting, McMaster had 56 percent of the votes.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor * Incumbent 59.7% precincts reporting